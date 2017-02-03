Miami Hurricanes dismiss defensive tackle Courtel Jenkins

University of Miami announced late Friday afternoon that it has dismissed defensive tackle Courtel Jenkins for violating team rules.
Jenkins, who would have been a senior next season, was considered talented and would have likely been the No. 3 defensive tackle behind starters Kendrick Norton and R.J. McIntosh. But he had a troubled career with the Hurricanes.
It was not revealed what the 6-2, 320-pound tackle did to get kicked off the team, but he has been suspended multiple times.
Jenkins, a native of Jersey City, N.J., played three seasons for the Hurricanes, posting 54 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.
This past season he played in 10 games and finished with 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup. In the Russell Athletic Bowl on Dec. 28 against West Virginia, he finished with two tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.
In November, Jenkins was suspended and not allowed to travel to the Virginia road game. He was not considered a hard worker and insiders said he lacked discipline. He committed multiple personal fouls during the season.
Jenkins also was suspended before the 2015 Sun Bowl for academic-related reasons.
Comments