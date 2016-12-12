Miami WR Richards, LBs Quarterman and Pinckney named freshman All-Americans

The University of Miami true freshmen “keep eating,’’ as the Hurricanes football program occasionally reminds folks on Twitter.
Eating, as in, gobbling up those postseason honors.
Ahmmon Richards, the first-year wide receiver from Wellington who leads the Hurricanes with 866 receiving yards on 46 catches, was named Monday to ESPN’s freshman All-America team — a day after he received the same honor from USA Today.
Defensively, ESPN’s freshman All-America team has two of its three linebackers from Miami: Shaq Quarterman, UM’s man in the middle; and Michael Pinckney, UM’s weak-side backer.
Quarterman leads UM with 79 tackles and has nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a team-leading eight quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and touchdown.
Pinckney has 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a touchdown.
“We’d say Miami is set at linebacker for at least the next two years,’’ wrote Tom Luginbill of ESPN.com.
Offensively, Luginbill said Richards “quickly became a go-to deep threat with the speed to take the top off the defense,’’ calling him “one of the bigger freshman surprises of the year.’’
Richards has scored two touchdowns and averages a team-best 18.8-yards-per-catch.
Earlier this season, Richards broke the 31-year-old Miami freshman receiving record set by Michael Irvin, who had 840 yards. With the bowl game remaining, Richards has the ninth-most receiving yardage in a single season by any Hurricane.
Senior UM receiver Stacy Coley, with 703 receiving yards, leads Miami with 58 catches and nine touchdowns.
UM AWARDS NIGHT
The Hurricanes named running back Mark Walton their Most Valuable Player on Sunday. Walton has rushed for 1,065 yards on 192 carries for a 5.5-yards-per-carry average. He has a team-high 14 touchdowns.
