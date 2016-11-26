Kaaya breaks all-time UM passing record in leading Miami to victory

If quarterback Brad Kaaya’s final regular-season game at Hard Rock Stadium also becomes his final collegiate game, the 50,000-plus Miami Hurricanes fans who showed up Saturday will know they viewed history in the making.
And if Kaaya should return in 2017 for his senior season, those fans can return for more.
Down by one point late in the first half, Miami, behind a record-breaking day by Kaaya, scored 34 consecutive points to defeat Duke 40-21, raise its record to 8-4 and likely assure itself of one of the higher quality Atlantic Coast Conference-affiliated bowls.
In doing so, Kaaya, a junior who is believed to be contemplating entering the NFL Draft, broke Ken Dorsey’s all-time UM passing record of 9,565 from 1999-2002.
Kaaya completed 22 of 35 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns, just shy of his former personal best of 405 yards at Florida State in 2015.
His three-year total passing yards: 9,686.
Kaaya’s receiving corps was brilliant in helping him do it.
Senior Stacy Coley caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, while tight end David Njoku dazzled with two catches for a career-high 134 yards – both catches touchdowns.
Njoku, a redshirt sophomore, is another Hurricane who might make the leap to the NFL early.
At one stretch in the third quarter, Kaaya went 5 for 5 for 192 yards, completing passes of 76 yards for a touchdown to Njoku, 33 yards to Coley, 38 yards to Braxton Berrios, 3 yards for a touchdown to Coley and 42 yards to Coley.
Duke fell to 4-8.
UM will learn its bowl fate a week from Sunday.
Comments