Miami scores 27 unanswered points, but it wasn’t enough to beat Notre Dame

Quarterback Bad Kaaya and his Miami Hurricanes found their offense in the second half Saturday against Notre Dame.
But the Fighting Irish had one last answer.
Irish kicker Justin Yoon hit a 23-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to lift Notre Dame to a 30-27 win in front of a sellout crowd at Notre Dame Stadium.
Down by 20 late in the second quarter and looking worse than they had all season, the Hurricanes scored 27 unanswered points — capped by a special teams touchdown on a botched play by Notre Dame with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter.
C.J. Sanders attempted to field Justin Vogel’s punt and bobbled it into the end zone, where UM sophomore cornerback Michael Jackson fell on the ball for a Miami touchdown to make it 27-20 for UM’s only lead of the game.
Notre Dame came roaring back 56 seconds later to score on a 41-yard rush by Josh Adams that capped a four-play, 75-yard drive and tied the score at 27.
The Irish got the ball back with 4:43 left after UM failed to go very far, and drove down to the Miami 7-yard line. Then, UM linebacker C.J. Perry forced tight end Durham Smythe to fumble into a group of Hurricanes, but Miami safety Jamal Carter — despite falling on the bouncing ball — couldn’t keep it in his grasp.
After the field goal, UM got the ball back with 30 seconds left.
Kaaya, who completed 26 of 42 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown (with one interception), was sacked for the fifth time to end the game.
UM ended the game with 306 yards. Notre Dame, led by quarterback DeShone Kizer’s 263 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Adams’ 94 yards rushing, had 411.
