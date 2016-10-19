Dismissed Miami Hurricanes player Sam Bruce arrested

Sam Bruce, the blue-chip wide receiver dismissed from the University of Miami football team last week, was arrested Monday and charged with marijuana possession, according to CBS4 and South Miami police.
UM players Cedrick Wright, a freshman safety from Homestead and Gulliver Prep, and Jovani Haskins, a freshman tight end from Bergenfield, New Jersey, were with Bruce on Monday night in a parked car near campus but were not charged.
“Sam Bruce is not part of our program, however, I am aware of the situation and will address any potential issues with the involved parties,” UM athletic director Blake James said in a text message to the Miami Herald.
It was another misstep for Bruce, a freshman who never played a down for UM. Bruce, a four-star recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas High, was suspended for the first three games when a photo surfaced of him brandishing a gun as a senior.
During the suspension, Bruce broke his leg playing pickup basketball but lied and told coaches it happened in a bicycle accident — even though there is no team rule prohibiting basketball. He also missed or was late to meetings, and the last straw was his tardiness to rehab sessions. Coach Mark Richt announced his dismissal Oct. 10.
“I do wish the very best for Sam, and I think Sam’s going to get it right and finish strong in his career,” Richt said.
