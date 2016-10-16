From No. 10 to unranked in two weeks. Miami football falls out of the polls

It was nice while it lasted.
The University of Miami football team, ranked No. 10 in both major polls two weeks ago, was nowhere to be found among the top 25 when the Associated Press and Amway Coaches’ polls were released Sunday afternoon.
After a one-point loss to Florida State on Oct. 8 and 20-13 loss to North Carolina on Saturday — both games at home — the Hurricanes plummeted out of the polls on Sunday.
Last week, UM was ranked 16th by the AP and No. 17 by the coaches.
On Sunday, the Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) found themselves behind Colorado in the “others receiving votes’’ category among AP voters, and behind Colorado and South Florida in the “others receiving votes’’ category among coaches.
The Canes’ No. 10 ranking marked the first time they had been the highest-ranked FBS team in the state of Florida since Nov. 14, 2010.
Not anymore.
Now, the Seminoles (5-2, 202 ACC) are No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 15 among the coaches.
The Florida Gators (5-1, 3-1 SEC) are No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 12 among the coaches.
The Hurricanes travel to Blacksburg, Va., to play Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1), which also fell out of the rankings Sunday. The game is at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
