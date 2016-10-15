Miami’s Coastal Division goal in jeopardy after losing to North Carolina

Miami honored its 2001 national champions at halftime Saturday.
But not even they could inspire the 2016 Hurricanes.
The 16th-ranked Canes said they had put their one-point loss last week to Florida State behind them. They said they were zoned in on winning the Coastal Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
But they played the first half like their minds were on another planet, trailing by 17 points at halftime and eventually falling to North Carolina 20-13.
With two consecutive losses in the ACC and only five days before they play Virginia Tech on the road in a Thursday-night ESPN game, the Hurricanes (4-2, 1-2 ACC) will have a hard time achieving their goal.
Miami tried its best to rally in the second half Saturday, but again fell short. Down 20-3 at halftime, UM rallied to make it 20-13 with 6:54 left and got the ball back with 1:45 remaining.
But after an 11-yard completion by Kaaya to tailback Mark Walton, Kaaya went back to pass and fumbled when he was hit by defensive end Malik Carney. Tackle Jeremiah Clarke recovered the fumble with 1:31 left, securing the victory for North Carolina (5-2, 3-1).
The Hurricanes seemed lethargic in the first half, their defense looking confused and slow, and for what seemed like the first time this season, they missed tackle after tackle.
Special teams also went awry. UM kicker Michael Badgley, who missed the extra point that would have tied Florida State late in the fourth quarter last week, had a 35-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter Saturday.
Badgley later hit a 47-yarder in the second quarter to put UM on the board, 10-3.
