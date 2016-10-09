University of Miami

October 9, 2016 12:39 AM

Miami rally blocked as Florida State wins on missed extra point

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

The University of Miami entered its game Saturday night undefeated, ranked 10th and never having trailed this season.

But the real test, insisted college football experts, would be the Florida State Seminoles.

The test failed — barely.

In an intense rivalry marked over the years by missed FSU kicks, the Noles prevailed 20-19 on a blocked extra-point attempt after Stacy Coley’s 11-yard touchdown catch with 1:38 remaining. FSU senior DeMarcus Walker made the deciding play, swatting Michael Badgley’s kick to prevent overtime.

Miami relinquished a 10-point halftime lead in front of a sellout crowd of 65,685 at Hard Rock Stadium as the Seminoles won their seventh in a row against the Hurricanes.

“Just not good enough,” said UM coach Mark Richt, who said he was nonetheless proud of his team’s effort. “Not good enough to win tonight. It definitely starts with me. I just didn’t do a good enough job as a head coach. We’re going to have to get better.

“It’s a shame that run went for naught,” Richt said of Mark Walton’s called-back touchdown, describing the run as “phenomenal.”

After disheartening losses to Louisville and North Carolina, FSU’s victory over Miami gave the Seminoles (4-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) their first conference victory, not to mention a launching point for the rest of the season.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 1-1) dominated the first half behind a spirited, swarming defense, going into the locker room with a 13-3 lead and plenty of highlight-reel plays.

But the Noles came back after Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya was intercepted by Plantation American Heritage grad Tarvarus McFadden with 11:16 left in the third quarter.

Former Miami Central star Dalvin Cook scored on a 59-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline during the ensuing drive, and quarterback Deondre Francois connected with Kermit Whitfield for a 20-yard touchdown with 3:32 left in the quarter.

Down 17-13, Miami trailed for the first time in 2016. A 32-yard field goal by Ricky Aguayo with 9:02 left increased FSU’s lead to 20-13.

Cook, whose heroics also finished off the Hurricanes the past two years, gained 150 yards on 27 carries — with the receiving touchdown.

Francois went 20 of 31 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Canes came out strong on defense, delivering several hard hits to Francois, knocking him out of the game at the end of the first quarter.

The right-handed redshirt freshman signal caller, who seemed to have injured his throwing shoulder, was replaced by redshirt senior Sean Maguire for most of the second quarter.

But Francois returned and the Canes faltered offensively — including a 45-yard would-be touchdown run by Walton that was negated by right tackle Tyree St. Louis’ holding penalty with about three minutes left in the third quarter.

Walton had 39 yards on 14 carries and backfield mate Joe Yearby carried 10 times for 39 yards, as UM was largely held in check in the second half.

Kaaya completed 19 of 32 passes for 214 yards, with two touchdowns to Coley — and the interception.

The Hurricanes scored on field goals of 37 and 51 yards by Badgley, and a 21-yard touchdown throw by Kaaya to Coley in the right rear corner of the end zone.

The touchdown was reviewed, but officials ruled that Coley’s left foot was in bounds.

Related content

University of Miami

Comments

Videos

Miami's Mark Walton is looking forward despite 'great' touchdown run that didn't count

View more video

Team Stats


» View more stats

Sports Videos