Dewan Huell will not be suspended following arrest

Freshman power forward Dewan Huell, the most highly-touted University of Miami basketball recruit in recent years, will not be suspended following his arrest last week on misdemeanor battery charges.
He has been practicing with the team this week. UM coach Jim Larrañaga met with Huell, evaluated information about the arrest and decided not to impose a suspension.
“I feel like it’s an internal matter,” said Larrañaga, reached by phone Tuesday in New Jersey, where he is recruiting. “Dewan is a great kid. I’ve gotten to know him better and better since he arrived on campus in June. He knows he made a mistake and we will handle it internally.”
According to the police report obtained by the Herald, Huell, 19, entered the FIU dorm room of ex-girlfriend Autum Williams unannounced around 4 p.m. on Sept. 13, and found her in the closet with male visitor Samuel J. Bailey. Police say Huell, who is 6-10 and 200 pounds, grabbed Bailey by the shirt and “forcefully dragged him out of the room,’’ leaving him with a few scratches in the neck and chest. No punches were thrown.
Huell was arrested by FIU police, transported to the Miami-Dade Corrections Turner Guilford Knight facility, and later released.
He was rated the nation’s No. 21 recruit by ESPN and played on three state championship teams with Norland. He averaged 19.2 points and 9.1 rebounds last season and was the Miami Herald 8A-6A Player of the Year.
