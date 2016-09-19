Miami football unveils retro uniforms. They’re throwbacks to 80s’ champs.

Last year, the “3stripeLife’’ of Adidas met Miami swag at the Fontainebleu’s LIV nightclub in Miami Beach.
On Monday evening, Hurricanes swag met old-school UM outside the university campus Rathskeller.
In a festive ceremony minus the Miami Beach glitz, glamour and liquor, Adidas unveiled its new Hurricanes uniforms that will be debuted on Oct. 8 for the Florida State game at Hard Rock Stadium – and they’re throwbacks to the Russell ones worn by the three UM national championship teams of the 1980s and the 1991 team.
Adidas is calling them: ‘Legend of the U.’
“As the Miami football program begins a new era under the guidance of former quarterback and new head coach Mark Richt,’’ the joint release from UM and Adidas said, “the ‘Legend of the U’ uniforms echo the past while looking to the future...’’
The uniforms are simple: orange jerseys with white pants for home games, and white jerseys with orange pants for away games. The road uniforms will debut on Oct. 20 for a Thursday-night Virginia Tech game on ESPN.
There will be no identification of the team or its nickname on any of the jerseys – and no wing-like designs on the shoulders. There are three stripes over the shoulder pads.
The jerseys’ retail version had already made their way around the Internet for fans to take a peek: all orange or all white, with the three stripes lower down on each sleeve.
The helmets, with the iconic U on them, remain the same.
“The U on the helmet says it all,’’ former cornerback Tolbert Bain, who played from 1984-87, told the Miami Herald. “That’s the best symbol in college football. The ones with wings, that’s not our football. We won four national championships with the one with the stripes.
“We don’t need to follow trends. We’re Miami. We set trends.
“We’re not pretty uniforms. We’re great football players.’’
With the UM fight song blasting before the ceremony and cheerleaders cheering during it, hundreds of students gathered to watch white smoke, a la Miami’s home-game tradition, pour out of a giant container. Finally, when the smoke cleared, several uniform combinations were revealed.
Richt, 56, a former UM quarterback, spoke for a few minutes, first thanking the students for their support of the football program and then lauding the new look. “I kind of like them,’’ Richt said. “They remind me of back in my day. They’re that old. …I think our players are going to love ’em.’’
Richt told reporters Sunday that he “had a little bit of say’’ in the new uniforms, “but not a lot...
“Production was already too far down the road,’’ the coach said. “…Now after this year, I have a lot to say about that.’’
Harry Rothwell, general manager of the popular AllCanes store across the street from campus, was at the unveiling. He already has in stock the orange and white jerseys ($65), as well as caps and the polyester “performance’’ T-shirts that the players wear underneath the jerseys.
“Old is new again,’’ Rothwell said. “The good old days are coming back in how the team looks and is playing.’’
Later, Rothwell said his website had crashed from too many people trying to order online.
“We can’t answer the phone fast enough,’’ Rothwell said. “I would say they’re getting double thumbs up reviews.’’
At least a handful of players showed up for the fun.
Freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards, named on Monday the ACC Co-Player of the Week, said he approved. “I personally love them,’’ Richards said. “I like how it’s a throwback – bringing the Old Canes back to the new era. I just can’t wait to wear them, man. I’m so pumped up.’’
Added cornerback Sheldrick Redwine: “Love the old-school vibe. I’m liking the total outfit.’’
Receiver Lawrence Cager especially liked the white gloves with Sebastian the Ibis showing when the U is flashed. “Very nice,’’ Cager said. “I didn’t expect that.’’
No. 15 UM (3-0), which has an off week, meets unranked Georgia Tech (3-0), its first ACC Coastal Division opponent, at noon Oct. 1 (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2) in Atlanta.
Comments