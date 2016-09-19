Miami Hurricanes going back in time with new uniforms

At the University of Miami, what’s old is new again — at least as far as the football team’s uniforms go.
The Hurricanes are expected to harken back to the days of the Orange Bowl when they unveil new uniforms Monday evening at a launch party at the Rathskeller on campus.
The uniforms are reportedly modeled after ones Miami wore back in the 1980s — like the ones current coach Mark Richt wore when he was a UM quarterback in the early part of that decade — a simple look Adidas gave a modernized style to with the Hurricanes’ current uniforms unveiled just last season.
Brody Logan, a reporter at the Fox affiliate in Washington, D.C., tweeted out leaks of the replica jerseys Miami and Adidas plan to offer on Saturday night.
I've been told these are the new jerseys the Miami Hurricanes will be unveiling this week. Taking it back to the 80s pic.twitter.com/wCyPhmejfp— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 18, 2016
Miami wore the same style of uniform for four of its national championship seasons from 1983-91.
Miami’s simplistic look lasted through the 1990s when Nike began tinkering with it.
In 2000, Nike gave the Hurricanes a drastic redesign with a new font, logo, stripes and more green in the color scheme.
Adidas attempted a stylized-version last season and has been leaving hints at Miami’s new look over the past few weeks, with tweets referencing Miami’s past.
One tweet simply shows famous numbers — Ray Lewis, Bernie Kosar, Melvin Bratton, Vinny Testaverde, Michael Irvin — from the past on a green background with an orange stripe.
Another similar tweet list Miami’s national championship seasons.
The Miami uniform unveiling will be held at the Rathskeller (1330 Miller Drive; 305-284-6301) on Monday at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
