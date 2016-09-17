Brad Kaaya throws for 368 yards, three touchdowns but injures knee

Canes prepare for practice

Miami Hurricanes warm up during practice

UM defensive end Trent Harris at practice

The Mark Richt Era Begins at UM

Running back Gus Edwards talks after UM's blowout of FAMU

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz on UM's 70-3 win

Miami Hurricanes Arrive at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Hurricanes defensive linemen during practice

1:28