After taking different paths to South Florida, FSU and Michigan clash in Orange Bowl

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:11 Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

1:54 Mark Richt wins first bowl game as UM head coach

0:23 Miami Hurricanes defeat West Virginia Mountaineers

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church