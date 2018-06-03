Nothing going right for Marlins as swoon continues with fifth straight loss

Nothing is going right for the Marlins.
Case in point: Saturday’s fifth inning.
Trailing 5-0, the Marlins twice ordered intentional walks, ultimately loading the bases for Deven Marrero, a .190 hitter.
Tyler Cloyd walked him -- unintentionally -- to force in a run.
The Marlins lost their fifth straight, own the worst record in the National League, are on pace to finish with 107 losses, and are looking more helpless by the day.
Saturday’s 6-2 setback to Arizona was a microcosm of their season so far.
Caleb Smith, who has been one of their steadiest starters, coughed up a pair of home runs and came out after the fourth inning.
It was the third short stint in as many days for a Marlins starter. Wei-Yin Chen was lifted in the second on Thursday and Elieser Hernandez came out after the third on Saturday.
They’re giving up home runs in bunches.
After allowing a franchise-record six home run blasts in Friday’s loss, they gave up two more on Saturday, with Smith coughing up both. Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta each went deep off Smith.
Over their past 10 games, the Marlins have served up 19 homers.
And they’re not scoring.
Zack Greinke held them scoreless until the sixth when he gave up a two-out RBI triple to Brian Anderson. Lewis Brinson came off the bench in the ninth to deliver a pinch-hit home run.
The five-game losing streak matches the longest of the season for the Marlins, who close out their series with the Diamondbacks on Sunday before heading on to St. Louis.
