Miami Marathon Health and Fitness Expo moves to Marlins Park

Runners, take note: The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon Health and Fitness Expo has moved to a new location.
The annual expo, presented by the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, will take place Friday and Saturday at Marlins Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
The 15th running of the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon begins at 6 a.m. Sunday on Biscayne Boulevard outside AmericanAirlines Arena.
The expo, is an event geared for anyone interested in running and walking, health and nutrition, and fitness. Free and open to the public, it will feature more than 100 exhibitors and will include the sale of running shoes and apparel.
Packet pickup for all race participants also takes place at the expo.
Expo hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Last year the expo was at the Mana Event Hall in Wynwood.
Shuttles to Marlins Park will run from Bayside every 20 minutes and from the Miami Beach Convention Center every 35 minutes. Bayside service begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Miami Beach Convention Center shuttle service begins at 11:15 a.m. Friday and 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
The final registration openings for the marathon and half marathon will also be sold at the expo. Registration is $170 for the marathon and $150 for the half marathon.
For more information, go to the themiamimarathon.com.
