The founder of Amazon. The composer who wrote the score to Rocky. The first female U.S. ambassador in the Middle East. The former Surgeon General of the United States.

Their connection?

They were all winners of the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards, an accolade for outstanding high school seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Now in its 60th year, 742 seniors from 115 schools were nominated this year.

Of those, 15 students in Miami-Dade and 15 in Broward were named winners Thursday in a ceremony at the James L. Knight Center. They took home a Silver Knight statue, $2,000 and 25,000 American Airlines Advantage miles.