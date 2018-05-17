The founder of Amazon. The composer who wrote the score to Rocky. The first female U.S. ambassador in the Middle East. The former Surgeon General of the United States.

Their connection?

They were all winners of the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards, an accolade for outstanding high school seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Now in its 60th year, 742 seniors from 115 schools were nominated this year.

Of those, 15 students in Miami-Dade and 15 in Broward were named winners Thursday in a ceremony at the James L. Knight Center. They took home a Silver Knight statue, $2,000 and 25,000 American Airlines Advantage miles.

Filter by:

COUNTY
CATEGORY
Clear filters

Select a winner to read their story

Broward

Art

American Heritage

Sabrina Lin

Broward

Athletics

Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Joseph Oprison

Broward

Business

North Broward Preparatory

Alexis Masciarella

Broward

Interactive Media

St. Thomas Aquinas

Colin Fitzgerald

Broward

Drama

St. Thomas Aquinas

Kelly Woodson

Broward

English

Fort Lauderdale High

Tomislav Lukic

Broward

General Scholarship

St. Thomas Aquinas

Alexa Hui

Broward

Journalism

Cypress Bay High

Rachel Friedman

Broward

Mathematics

St. Thomas Aquinas

Christine O’Dowd

Broward

Music & Dance

College Academy at Broward College

Chazriq Clarke

Broward

Science

St. Thomas Aquinas

Paige Pokryfke

Broward

Social Science

North Broward Preparatory

Carlee Goldberg

Broward

Speech

Coral Glades High

Kaitlyn Coyne

Broward

Vocational Technical

Archbishop McCarthy High

Joshua Honorat

Broward

World Languages

North Broward Preparatory

Regina Zavadzkas-Garza

Dade

Art

New World School of the Arts

Cristina Rodriguez

Dade

Athletics

Miami Country Day

Danielle Geathers

Dade

Business

Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

Megan de Armas

Dade

Interactive Media

Christopher Columbus High School

Antonio Castellanos

Dade

Drama

Miami Arts Studio

Emily Pasteris

Dade

English

Coral Park Senior High

Melissa Padron

Dade

General Scholarship

TERRA Environmental Research Institute

Gabriel Gonzalez

Dade

Journalism

Christopher Columbus High School

Christopher Ahrendt

Dade

Mathematics

Felix Varela Senior High

Kaytlin Alzugaray

Dade

Music & Dance

Coral Reef Senior High

Paloma Aisenberg

Dade

Science

Miami Country Day

Rachel Thomas

Dade

Social Science

MAST Academy

Tiana Headley

Dade

Speech

School for Advanced Studies, MDC Wolfson

Katherine Almendarez

Dade

Vocational Technical

Design and Architecture Senior High

Kayra Yasa

Dade

World Languages

School for Advanced Studies, MDC Wolfson

Gabriel Toja