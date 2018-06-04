Gregory Vaughn Hill Jr. was killed after closing the door in a police officer’s face.
Gregory Vaughn Hill Jr. was killed after closing the door in a police officer’s face. Family attorney
Gregory Vaughn Hill Jr. was killed after closing the door in a police officer’s face. Family attorney

Leonard Pitts Jr

How much is a black man’s life worth? Worse than nothing — just four cents.

By LEONARD PITTS JR.

lpitts@miamiherald.com

June 04, 2018 08:14 PM

Black lives don’t matter.

It is a message that has, for centuries, been woven like thread into the fabric of this nation.

It was there when the Supreme Court said black people had no rights white people were bound to respect, there when Nazi POWs were seated at a Southern diner while black soldiers were sent to the kitchen, there when federal researchers in Tuskegee experimented on unwitting black men to find out what happens when syphilis goes untreated.

It was there when Emmett Till’s eye was gouged out and Sam Hose’s face was skinned, there when the good people of Valdosta, Georgia, carved Mary Turner’s baby from her womb and stomped it into the dirt.

And it is there in Fort Pierce, Florida, where a jury just decided a wrongful death suit against a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The deputy, Christopher Newman, was called to the home of the victim, 30-year-old Gregory Vaughn Hill Jr. in January 2014 by a complaint that he was playing his music loudly. Newman and his partner say that when they banged on the door of the garage, where the music was coming from, Hill raised it, gun in hand — a contention his daughter, who was across the street, denies, according to CNN. She says her father’s hands were empty.

The deputies claim they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he closed the door instead. Newman fired through the door, striking Hill three times. He was found with an unloaded gun in his back pocket. Post mortem toxicology tests indicate that he was drunk.

Last week, a federal jury found that Newman did not use excessive force, but that his boss, Sheriff Ken Mascara, was slightly negligent. It awarded Hill’s family $4 in damages. But it gets worse. Reasoning that Hill bore 99 percent of the responsibility for his own death, the jury reduced that pittance by 99 percent, leaving his family just four cents.

For the loss of your father, here’s four cents.

For the loss of your child, four cents.

For the loss of your fiance, four cents.

For pain and suffering, for mourning and tears, as an expression of our corporate regret for this tragedy, four lousy cents.

The thing is, even if you buy Newman’s tale, you are left with a man who answered a loud knocking — while carrying a firearm in his own home in a right-to-carry state — then closed the door. Apparently, that’s a capital crime now, if you’re black.

Better the jury had given his family nothing than to give them four cents. Yes, they’d have been disappointed, but that would have been better than this, a calculated insult on top of a fatal injury.

The message this jury sends is an old one. It is as American as baseball and apple pie, pine tar torches and burning flesh, as American as that great lie about the truths we hold self-evident. The family’s attorney, John Phillips, heard it clearly. “This says black lives don’t matter,” he told CNN.

One thinks of how the conscientious parent of an African-American child spends that child’s lifetime refuting that message, trying to keep it from finding purchase in a child’s tender psyche. As white conservatives moan piteously about the “racism” they face, all but whipping out a violin and playing “Nobody knows de trouble I’ve seen” every time the truth hurts their feelings, that parent is teaching his child how to live through a traffic stop.

It is hard work, trying to help a black child value himself in a nation where his worth is ever in question. Now there’s this. You can’t buy candy for four cents. You can’t buy a stick of gum.

But a federal jury just bought Gregory Hill’s life.

  Comments  

About Leonard Pitts Jr

Leonard Pitts Jr

@LeonardPittsJr1

Leonard Pitts Jr. won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004. He is the author of the novels, Grant Park, Freeman, and Before I Forget. His column runs every Sunday and Wednesday. Forward From This Moment, a collection of his columns, was released in 2009.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he wrote a column on the terrorist attacks that received a huge response from readers who deluged him with more than 26,000 e-mails. It was posted on the Internet, chain-letter style. Read the column and others on the topic of September 11.

You can also read Pitts' series, What Works?, a series of columns about programs anywhere in the country that show results in improving the lives of black children.

Leonard also wrote the 2008 series I Am A Man, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

Email Leonard at lpitts@MiamiHerald.com or visit his website at www.leonardpittsjr.com

Leonard's Reading list

The Black List: Suggested Readings in African-American History

I am often asked by readers interested in gaining a better basic understanding of racial issues and/or African-American history if I will compile a reading list for them. These 16 books represent my best effort to do so.

Read the list

Herald Books

Racism in America