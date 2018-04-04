King lives on that mountaintop because our zeal for justice keeps him there

“And then I got into Memphis …”

Martin Luther King, Jr., April 3, 1968

Here in the city of his death, the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was recalled this week in story and song, exhortation and activism.

The words, image and memory of King are ubiquitous this week, 50 years after he “got into Memphis” to lead a march on behalf of striking sanitation workers. April 3, 1968 was a stormy night here, and an exhausted King, nursing a fever, intended to spend it resting. But when his aide, Ralph Abernathy, called to tell him that the hall was packed and the people demanding to hear from him, King dressed and went out into the rain.

He spoke for 45 minutes from the pulpit of the Mason Temple, exhorting the workers to be firm in their resolve. Toward the end, the speech turned valedictory, as he looked back over his public life. Then it turned defiant, his powerful voice cresting and singing as he contemplated — and embraced — his own mortality. Fifty years later, in the darkness of Mason Temple, a spotlight illuminated an empty podium and those words echoed again.

“Well, I don’t know what will happen now,” said the disembodied voice of King. “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop — and I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land, I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the Promised Land. So I’m happy tonight, I’m not worried about anything, I’m not fearing any man.”

And then he roared his last public words: “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!”

King was struck down by an assassin’s bullet at 6:01 the next evening as he stood on the balcony before Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel, preparing to go to dinner.

“Yes, I was there when the bullet struck,” said former ambassador Andrew Young Tuesday night, standing at the same podium from which King had viewed the mountaintop. “But you know, Africans say ‘You ain’t dead till people stop calling your name.’”

By that measure, Martin Luther King is alive and well — especially here, and especially this week.

Kai Koerber and Tyah Roberts, both student leaders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, read Martin Luther King Jr.'s acceptance speech when he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Matias J. OcnerMiami Herald

He lived in the stories Young told, including the tale of how they visited the White House with King to push President Lyndon Johnson to support voting-rights legislation. Johnson, he said, told them No. “‘I’m sorry, Dr. King, but we just had a Civil Rights bill in July of ’64 and it’s just December of ’64. I cannot go back to Congress. I don’t have the power.’ He must have said he didn’t the power at least a half a dozen times.

“When we left, I said, ‘Well, we really need a rest. You’ve been going all this time. Why don’t we just take a few weeks off?’ He said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’ He said, ‘We’re going to get the president some power.’ ” Two days later, said Young, they received the invitation to go to Selma for the campaign that would lead to passage of the Voting Rights Act.

King lived also in the righteous thunder of his youngest child, the Rev. Dr. Bernice King, who followed Young to the podium. She recalled how her father, the week of his murder, called his mother to give her the title for that Sunday’s sermon, which he would not live to deliver. It was called: “America May Go To Hell.”

“And … as I look at the landscape of our world today, America may still go to hell. Fifty years later, I’m here to declare and decree, not only must America be born again, but it’s time for America to repent. It’s time for America to repent because we have not, in 50 years, dealt with … the last vestiges of racism. We must repent because Daddy challenged us to deal with a second evil, poverty, which we have refused to confront in this nation. Finally, we have to repent because of a third evil that my father identified, called militarism. Militarism has robbed us of the necessary resources to address the social injustices and the social ills and the social discrepancies in our nation.”

The events at Mason Temple were part of a remembrance called “I Am 2018,” co-sponsored by the Church of God in Christ (the Temple is its headquarters) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union King came to town half a century ago to support. But King lived also in the moral indignation of Dr. Charles McKinney, a history professor at Rhodes College, who was a panelist on the MLK50 Symposium at the University of Memphis, co-sponsored by the National Civil Rights Museum.

McKinney addressed what he called this nation’s ongoing “investment” in segregation, particularly as reflected in the economic nonsense that is mass incarceration. “Even in instances where it literally doesn’t make any fiscal sense to engage in patterns and practices that we engage in, we still see the deep, deep investment. So fiscal conservatives, who moan about pinching pennies, you hit them with ‘Hey, it costs $80,000 a year to lock a person up. It costs $40,000 a year to educate them. Which one would you prefer?’ ”

The answer, he said, is that they would prefer to lock that hypothetical person up, assuming he is a person of color. “That investment in the racialized nature of mass incarceration is killing us economically, it’s killing us socially, it’s killing us in so many different ways, but that investment is so deep.”

In those words, Martin Luther King lived.

He lived also in a pointed observation by independent journalist Wendi C. Thomas, founder and editor of the MLK50 Justice Through Journalism blog; she noted during the symposium that it was wonderful for the University of Memphis to host the event, but lamented that the school has failed to answer a simple question posed by her organization to the area’s largest employers: Do you pay your workers a living wage?

This week, King lived in a voter-registration drive by local activist Rev. Earle J. Fisher, who decried what he said are studies proving, “The vote today is more suppressed than it was in 1968.”

Fittingly, King lived in protests. A group of immigration activists staged a demonstration Wednesday at the city jail. Another demonstration, dubbed a “rolling block party,” briefly choked off an access road serving FedEx, Memphis’ biggest employer.

And King lived, poignantly, in the reflections of Taylor Branch, a Pulitzer Prize-winning chronicler of the preacher and the movement he led. In a speech at the University of Memphis on Tuesday, he reminded his audience that King would have required optimism of them, even in such a time as this.

“Do not let us become a mere contributor to cynicism by saying that our government is fatally poisoned against justice,” he said. “That’s what you get from Dr. King saying that ‘We will get to the Promised Land.’ He was not a Pollyanna. He knew as well as anyone the depth of what he was struggling against. But nevertheless, he had an optimism, every single time. I think that’s the most distinctive thing about Dr. King, the timbre of his voice. You hear the struggle between realism and hope in his voice, and it comes out as a hymn for hope every time. I think we have to be careful to do that, too, to figure out ways to offer optimism in this time of stirring.”

Optimism, said Branch, is an American prerequisite. He invoked the first sentence of the U.S. Constitution, which reads as follows: “‘We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”

“That,” Branch said, “is an optimism that falls on every citizen. And nobody lived up to it better than the movement people in the Civil Rights era. To me, as a white Southerner who’s studied the movement now for 35 years, I think there’s no greater miracle than that a people who had been denied anything but the whiplash of our professions of liberty nevertheless had the political genius and the indescribable courage to lift the rest of us toward the meaning of our own professed values.”