Singer Bruno Mars is the son of a Filipina mother and a Puerto Rican/Ashkenazi Jewish father.
Singer Bruno Mars is the son of a Filipina mother and a Puerto Rican/Ashkenazi Jewish father. etonline.com
Singer Bruno Mars is the son of a Filipina mother and a Puerto Rican/Ashkenazi Jewish father. etonline.com

Leonard Pitts Jr

Just because they sound black doesn’t always mean it’s a rip-off

By LEONARD PITTS JR.

lpitts@miamiherald.com

March 13, 2018 06:08 PM

I’m here to defend cultural appropriation.

“Cross-cultural influence,” would be the less pejorative phrase. But the term above, with its connotations of grand-theft culture, is the one favored by some African-American activists who’ve had it up to here with nonblack performers borrowing the soul and style of Michael, Marvin and Prince. Singer Bruno Mars is the latest to feel their ire.

Mars, son of a Filipina mom and a Puerto Rican/Ashkenazi Jewish dad, has been ubiquitous in recent years with a high-octane style fueled by hip-hop, funk and other African-American idioms. A few days ago, he was the object of a heated debate on The Grapevine, an Internet series on African-American issues. Panelist Seren Sensei ripped him a new one.

As she sees it, Mars’ success proves that many Americans “prefer their black music and their black culture from a non-black face.” Mars, she said, is “a karaoke singer … a wedding singer … the person you hire to do Michael Jackson and Prince covers. Yet Bruno Mars has an Album of the Year Grammy and Prince never won an Album of the Year Grammy.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree. Mars was defended by many African Americans, including R&B legend Charlie Wilson, who called him “a genuine talent, pure and simple.”

Of course, nothing is ever pure and simple when it comes to this question of who has the “right” to exploit black culture. In her rant on The Grapevine, Sensei left the impression she thinks this is a new argument. It’s not.

To the contrary, it goes back through Eminem and Vanilla Ice, through Hall and Oates and Elton John, through the Doobie and Righteous Brothers. It goes back through Memphis music impresario Sam Phillips, who famously mused: “If I could find a white man who had the Negro sound and the Negro feel, I could make a billion dollars.” Then Elvis walked into his life.

But it goes back before Elvis, too, back to swing-era titans like Benny Goodman, and before that, to white vaudevillians performing in blackface. For both good and bad (i.e., blackface), the mimicry of African-American soul and style has always been a staple of American culture, particularly in music.

Would we want it any other way? Do we really want to say that one may not paint a picture, dance a dance or sing a song from outside one’s own culture? If that’s a world without Bruno Mars, well, it’s also a world without country-music star Darius Rucker, heavy metal artist Ice-T and opera singer Leontyne Price.

More Videos

Leonard Pitts on conspiracy extremes 151

Leonard Pitts on conspiracy extremes

Pause
Leonard Pitts on what makes Trump appealing 86

Leonard Pitts on what makes Trump appealing

Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks trust and the media. 2105

Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks trust and the media.

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 116

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil 114

Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime 91

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

Quick crooks steal construction equipment in broad daylight 35

Quick crooks steal construction equipment in broad daylight

PETA's nude 'Tiger' protests UniverSoul circus on Miami Beach 42

PETA's nude "Tiger" protests UniverSoul circus on Miami Beach

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pitts talks about the importance of the movie 'Black Panthers' to the African-American community 127

Pitts talks about the importance of the movie "Black Panthers" to the African-American community

Longtime Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks about the importance of the movie "Black Panthers" to the African-American community. Miami Herald

 

You can’t put art in a straitjacket. That’s what makes it art.

Moreover, culture is an exchange, a give and take. And in this polyglot nation, you could no more restrict the influence of African-American music to African-American people than you could strain out the Kool-Aid powder after it hits the water.

Yes, I take Sensei’s larger point: America has a long history of preferring black culture without the inconvenience of black people. That’s why Phillips was right, and Elvis reached heights unthinkable for Little Richard and Chuck Berry. It might also be why Mars won a Grammy that Prince never did.

Which speaks to the endurance of the color-coded rules by which advantage and disadvantage have always been meted out. In other words, racism. But that will still be here if Bruno Mars goes country tomorrow.

So it’s pointless to be angry with him over “cultural appropriation.” If you want to be angry, be angry that there remains some truth in what Sam Phillips said, over 65 years later.

Make a liar out of him, and everything else will take care of itself.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Leonard Pitts on conspiracy extremes 151

Leonard Pitts on conspiracy extremes

Pause
Leonard Pitts on what makes Trump appealing 86

Leonard Pitts on what makes Trump appealing

Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks trust and the media. 2105

Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts talks trust and the media.

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 116

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil 114

Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime 91

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

Quick crooks steal construction equipment in broad daylight 35

Quick crooks steal construction equipment in broad daylight

PETA's nude 'Tiger' protests UniverSoul circus on Miami Beach 42

PETA's nude "Tiger" protests UniverSoul circus on Miami Beach

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pitts talks about the importance of the movie 'Black Panthers' to the African-American community 127

Pitts talks about the importance of the movie "Black Panthers" to the African-American community

Leonard Pitts on conspiracy extremes

View More Video

About Leonard Pitts Jr

Leonard Pitts Jr

@LeonardPittsJr1

Leonard Pitts Jr. won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004. He is the author of the novels, Grant Park, Freeman, and Before I Forget. His column runs every Sunday and Wednesday. Forward From This Moment, a collection of his columns, was released in 2009.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he wrote a column on the terrorist attacks that received a huge response from readers who deluged him with more than 26,000 e-mails. It was posted on the Internet, chain-letter style. Read the column and others on the topic of September 11.

You can also read Pitts' series, What Works?, a series of columns about programs anywhere in the country that show results in improving the lives of black children.

Leonard also wrote the 2008 series I Am A Man, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

Email Leonard at lpitts@MiamiHerald.com or visit his website at www.leonardpittsjr.com

Leonard's Reading list

The Black List: Suggested Readings in African-American History

I am often asked by readers interested in gaining a better basic understanding of racial issues and/or African-American history if I will compile a reading list for them. These 16 books represent my best effort to do so.

Read the list

Herald Books

Racism in America