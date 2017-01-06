Eight years later, ‘Yes, we can’ became ‘Yes, he did”

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting Pause

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:07 Broward Health trauma surgeons provide update on shooting victims

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

14:43 Police union chief: Officer thought Charles Kinsey was in danger, aimed at autistic man

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:01 Police looking for suspects in lottery scam

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)