Pre-arrest diversion bill offers defendants a second chance

0:56 Man attacks clerk after credit card declined Pause

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami

2:03 Education secretary DeVos tours FIU

0:23 Surveillance video shows possible attempted abduction of baby

1:26 "Chimp mom" raises to small chimpanzees in her Havana apartment

2:51 Mark Walton talks UM football

2:08 Vincent Trocheck: This is no fun for us