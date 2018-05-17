Shalala, Democrats must rise above to win in 2018

We must do better.
In order to restore Congress’ responsibilities as an equal branch of the people’s government, Democrats need to end Congressional Republicans’ refusal to perform their duties.
In the history of our nation, there has never been a more dire need for the checks and balances that make our Constitution so enduring.
But partisanship and tribalism are not enough. The Democrats must rise above; we must be the better angels of the American conscience, and that means a commitment to honestly discussing and openly debating the unprecedented challenges we face.
At a time when the swamp has never been muckier, we cannot sink ourselves deeper into the mire.
That’s why I was so disappointed that Donna Shalala failed to participate in this week’s Democratic debate at the Unitarian Congregational Church.
Her refusal to engage in the public conversation — and relying instead on party operatives, Washington connections, and massive campaign contributions — is the same kind of electoral arrogance that shattered our party’s chance to elect America’s first female president.
We can make the 2018 elections so much more than a referendum on our sociopathic president — we can make them an example of the high ideals and free principles that can restore our nation’s dignity.
I hope Secretary Shalala, who labored so loyally alongside the Clintons, has not learned the most wrongheaded lessons bequeathed by their political dynasty.
We can do better.
We must.
Joe Arriola,
chairman,
Public Health Trust at Jackson Memorial Hospital,
Miami
