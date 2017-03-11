Homeless vets

On any given night, nearly 40,000 American veterans are left to sleep on our nation’s streets. Estimates show that 1.4 million veterans are considered at risk of homelessness. This is unacceptable.
I am a veteran. I fought for our rights. My brothers and sisters who fought alongside me earned the right to a warm bed and a roof over their head.
Why, then, do we have so many homeless veterans?
I would like to ask my county commissioner, Daniella Levine Cava, why she spends her time writing a letter to Mayor Gimenez about President Trump’s immigration Executive Order rather than working to reduce the appalling number of homeless veterans in her district?
Why does she spend her time fighting for those who came here illegally instead of for those who risked their lives for her rights and freedom? Why does she lend her voice to those who have broken the law instead of to those who wore our nation’s uniform.
Please, Commissioner Cava, pay more attention to the constituents who need you the most, homeless patriots. Like you, they took a solemn oath to serve. They upheld their oath. I hope you will do the same.
Adrian Ajeda, Miami
