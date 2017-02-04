Every childhas a placein ourschools

In the midst of change, redirection and refocus there is one goal that remains immutable, and that is protecting the safety, well-being, and future of children. Recent federal action affecting immigration policy has generated vigorous debate and civil unrest across the nation. Additionally, there is a sense of fear and anxiety in the hearts of mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who may be affected.
In Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), our mission and responsibility to children, regardless of their immigration status, are absolute. We exist to serve and safeguard the students who come to our schools. We want to assure the community, especially its immigrant families, that this school district will never turn its back on a single child. Our schools are now, and will continue to be, beacons of hope and opportunity for children regardless of where they are from. We are a school district where children are loved, nurtured and given the opportunity to receive a high-quality, robust education.
While the policy change has created passionate concern and a great deal of uncertainty, I am hopeful that in the days to come the White House will view this policy with a different lens — one of compassion and humanity. The vast number of immigrant, refugee and undocumented families who come to this country come seeking a brighter future and a better life for themselves and their children.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools stands ready to support families, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing all educational opportunities. Our dedicated teachers and school staff make learning possible for students every single day. If a child arrives at any M-DCPS school door, it will be open to them.
Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami
