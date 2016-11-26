Letters to the Editor

November 26, 2016 7:21 PM

Castro was a mass murderer

President Obama said this about the death of Fidel Castro: “History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular character.”

And I say “Fidel Castro was a mass murderer who ordered the killing of thousands of innocent Cubans, in order to scare and control the

rest of the Cuban population.”

He had a peaceful death, but in his final days he should have experienced a lot of suffering; he should have been dragged through the streets of Havana, like Mussolini in Italy, and then hanged.

Modesto Olivera, Sunrise

