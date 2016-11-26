President Obama said this about the death of Fidel Castro: “History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular character.”
And I say “Fidel Castro was a mass murderer who ordered the killing of thousands of innocent Cubans, in order to scare and control the
rest of the Cuban population.”
He had a peaceful death, but in his final days he should have experienced a lot of suffering; he should have been dragged through the streets of Havana, like Mussolini in Italy, and then hanged.
Modesto Olivera, Sunrise
