So, Mr. President, would you say South Florida is a ‘shithole’ too?

When President Trump lies, it’s usually a whopper. But when he tells his truth, it’s a breathtaking doozy. That’s why we see a direct connection between his belief that there are some “very fine people” lurking among white supremacists and his outrageous comments that this country has too many immigrants from “shithole” countries such as Haiti and El Salvador and nations in Africa.

We get it. Actually we got it ages ago. He has little respect for black and brown people.

We are sure this offensive attitude is guiding his resolve to reject upstanding families from these countries – people who have only enhanced South Florida since they fled here to escape natural disasters and political turmoil.

So maybe that makes South Florida a shithole, too, in Trump’s eyes.

According to multiple sources of the Washington Post, Trump made his shockingly filter-free statement Thursday in the Oval Office in front of a room full of lawmakers, when they proposed restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump asked, according to the Post sources, referring to African countries and Haiti.

The president suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from, oh, say, Norway.