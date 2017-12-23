Sea-level rise, Irma and the other, winning, Hurricanes, helped bind us together

The issues that divide us in this rattled country are legion. But we’re not talking about those. Not today. Today we are focusing on what bound us together as a community — the spirit of which we should keep going into 2018.
Strength in numbers
We are happy to see South Florida government leaders slowly, but steadily and convincingly realize the dangers of sea level rise and climate change to our region. They are taking the lead where state government has lagged.
With Miami Beach in the forefront, Miami and other coastal cities are making real financial and braintrust commitments -- together. Often, with mayors in the lead, cities are onboard to turn themselves into resilient cities able to combat sea level rise, girding themselves against the rush of bay and ocean waters. The recently concluded CLIMATE CHANGE SUMMIT brought together officials from Monroe to Palm Beach counties -- and from far beyond -- to discuss remedial initiatives under way and impending. We might not realize it now, but we’ll be so grateful down the road for the foresight being displayed. Witness, too, greater Miami’s involvement in the 100 Resilient Cities program, which XX.
Never miss a local story.
Strength in numbers II
The jury’s still out. We don’t know where e-commerce behemoth Amazon will decide to locate its second headquarters. But, again, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties submitted a proposal touting eight sites among them. Instead of competing against one another, they are smart to come together as one, realizing that the potential of 50,000 well-paying jobs to South Florida will be a game-changer for the entire region.
Irma’s punch
Though residents in Middle Keys have a different, grimmer story to tell, we’re super grateful Hurricane Irma wasn’t as ferocious as first feared once it left Monroe County and headed north. Still it downed trees and knocked out power and cable service, for weeks in some neighborhoods, unfortunately.
At the very least, it exposed weaknesses in our overall emergency services and response. Shelters were inadequately prepared, for instance. Official safety communications failed to reach residents in many low-income neighborhoods, where resources are scarce to begin with. However, committed helpers stepped up. Valencia Gunder, founder of Make Homeless Smile, made sure xxx of people got food in the storm’s aftermath. And Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava’s after-action report has made a slew of recommendations to help the county bounce back quicker after a hurricane in the future.
Connect Miami
This community engagement initiative, founded by the United Way of Miami-Dade, the Miami Foundation, the Children’s Trust, MCCJ, Radical Partners and the Miami Herald, encouraged at least 15,000 people to engage with someone the didn’t know. As a result, strangers became acquaintances, participants learned something new, and lifelong connections were made, making the fabric of this community even stronger.
Them ’Canes
We reveled in the unexpected joy the Miami Hurricanes brought us by returning to the ranks of Top 10 football teams. Miami loves winners, and what a sweet, though brief, love affair it was.
And it’s a new day for the Miami Marlins. We urge fans to give new owner Derek Jeter a chance. Yes, the Marlins Stadium deal did cheat Miami-Dade taxpayers, but let’s move on. Jeter is eager to win fans back, and we should gift him with a clean slate.
Comments