A Fight Club grand jury is right call

A Miami Herald investigative series detailing the brutal treatment of teens by supervisory staff in the Florida juvenile justice system has rightly sparked judicial action that hopefully will end the abuse and punish, by firing or criminally charging, those responsible.
A grand jury is being asked to investigate conditions and practices in the state’s juvenile lockups. That’s a welcome action from Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle.
In the past grand juries have shed light on horrible injustices in our community and across the state. Let’s hope this sets the course for a similar resolution. The decision comes two months after the Herald published its six-part series, Fight Club, which documented abuses within Department of Juvenile Justice detention centers and residential programs.
In the past, grand juries have helped clean house in the DJJ. In 2003, another grand jury brought down the agency’s top administrator and two dozen employees because their negligence allowed a teen to die of a burst appendix.
This probe should end the careers of abusive employees — unwittingly financed by taxpayers — who are supposed to be caretakers but turn into state-paid abusers.
The Herald investigation, led by reporters Carol Marbin Miller and Audra Burch, revealed a broad range of abuses and lapses in the system, including the hiring of youth workers with criminal records and histories of violence and even sexual misconduct.
But most shocking was watching actual security video obtained of teens in detention encouraged by staff to beat each other up — a sort of outsourcing of discipline by staff. The beat-down teens were rewarded with snack foods, like Honey Buns. The series also highlighted the troubling history of medical neglect by officers, youth workers and even nurses assigned to youth programs.
For the reporters, that lack of medical attention is what led them to take a closer look at the 2015 death of Elord Revolte, a 17-year-old who had been detained on an armed robbery charge. Why and how the teen died helped launch the investigative series.
They learned that following a dispute with an officer, sparked because Elord stood up without permission to get a milk carton, the teen was savagely beaten by at least a dozen peers. Why? Other teens later said the supervisors ordered the beating, which turned into a sort vicious Fight Club event, with the blessing of the staff.
The medical examiner, who ruled Revolte’s death a homicide, said he died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest, and the resulting tear in a vein below his left collarbone.
This will be the third grand jury empaneled in the last 20 years to look into the state’s juvenile detention system. The thing about grand juries — made up of average people assigned to laser-focus on a specif problems in a community — is that they often serve as “the conscience of the community” and as such have recommend meaningful reform in issues like homelessness, police shootings and voter fraud.
The Miami Herald series will give them plenty of fodder. Let’s hope it translate to substantive changes in the state’s juvenile justice system.
