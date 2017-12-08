Art plays a big role in Wynwood’s development

As we celebrate Miami Art Week, Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is rolling out the red carpet for art lovers from near and far, starting with the street murals that give our neighborhood its one-of-a-kind look. Over the past few weeks, some of the world’s top mural artists have been creating new pieces on Wynwood’s ubiquitous warehouse walls. Their work has given our ever-changing neighborhood — and Miami’s creative heart — a new look just in time for the festivities.
For this year’s edition of Miami Art Week, Northwest Second Avenue is being transformed into a pedestrian street during afternoon and evening hours from December 8 through December 10, ensuring that the tens of thousands of art aficionados who descend on Wynwood have a safe, enjoyable experience.
And it’s not just art that our visitors will enjoy: local craft breweries, incredible restaurants featuring James Beard Award-winning chefs, laid-back bars and countless independent retailers are all part of our neighborhood’s DNA.
Wynwood’s transformation from an industrial warehouse district into a thriving, arts-oriented neighborhood and entertainment hub is now moving into its next phase, with forward-thinking residential projects that feature smaller, more-affordable rental units — de-emphasizing our dependence on cars — rising out of the ground. Once these exciting projects open their doors, Wynwood will be a true live-work-play neighborhood.
For now, locals and visitors can look forward to an exciting Art Week full of special events.
And as always, the colorful street art that has been the main catalyst behind our neighborhood’s transformation will be on full display for all to enjoy — free and completely open to the public.
Manny Gonzalez,
executive director,
Wynwood Business Improvement District,
Miami
