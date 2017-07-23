Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez says no to new rail for the county

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez tried to make a persuasive case last week that rapid buses are the better way to get people around town. Rail trains, which he originally embraced, are passe, he told the Editorial Board, so “19th century.”
But not everyone agrees with the mayor’s new abrupt, rejection of expanded rail. As he adopts this new reality, he must convince Miami-Dade residents, still waiting for the rail promised from the 2002 half-penny transportation tax — that he’s right.
Also needing convincing are all the county and governmental entities that plan and help pay for transit projects, including the Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), the Citizens Independent Transportation Trust (CITT), MDX and FDOT, and, most importantly, county commissioners. For now, they’re largely and politely sticking with the rail dream.
Still, the mayor has tipped over the rail cart. The perception had been that all stakeholders in the county looking for a traffic solution — including the mayor — were on the train, all heading in the same direction. Now, Gimenez has made a sudden left turn — and without a blinker.
Gobsmacked is how Commissioner Xavier Suarez described hearing of the mayor’s switching of gears. “I don’t understand it; we’ve all been working on this transportation plan for two years. Fortunately, its not all up to the mayor.”
Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr., a transportation guru, told the board the mayor’s announcement was a “head-scratcher,” adding. “And it makes us look like we’re not all on the same page.” Aha.
It seems the mayor wants to give up on the idea of waiting for pie-in-the-sky federal funding for expanded rail. His pared-down thinking now calls for using $534 million mainly in local money to quickly deliver on the county’s transportation SMART Plan — a blueprint to fix six critically overloaded traffic corridors — only one has existing rail capability; the others get tricked-up buses.
WATCH VIDEO: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez speaks to the Editorial Board.
For the most-easily done Northeast corridor, the county would negotiate for the right-of-way to use the existing Brightline railway track and unused Tri-Rail trains to serve commuters jumping on at Aventura, North Miami Beach and North Miami, headed to downtown Miami. “We can have this corridor running by next year,” the mayor said and the county’s transit chief Alice Bravo and Budget Director Jennifer Moon agreed.
Additional monies would come from the private sector and from cities along those corridors. For example, North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo and City Manager Ana Garcia recently told the board they’re contribute city funds to a have rail station built at Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. “For us, this would be a game-charger,” Mayor Vallejo said. We commend these city leaders’ eagerness to transform their city.
We can’t say why Mayor Gimenez grew disenchanted with rail; he said he’s human and “evolving” on the topic. He told the board he’s applying the “art of the possible” — a principle focusing not on what’s best, but on what one can actually get done. But those who want rail disagree.
What’s clear is that the losers of the mayor’s change of heart are Miami-Dade motorists and rapid transit users. We have splintered. Instead of carrying out a strategic county plan, there’ll be more fighting about rail over buses? Welcome to insanity. Meanwhile, some South Dade residents continue to spend 2 1/2 hours each way, commuting downtown. We pity them.
