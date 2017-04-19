Apology not enough — state Sen. Artiles should resign

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro Pause 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 0:38 Larry King and Chris Bosh talk piercings 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 0:49 Man wanted by police for allegedly beating a dog to death 0:40 Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida 1:39 Lincoln Road landmarks lit up for Pride 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the Florida Senate floor on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for insulting and using racial slurs against two black lawmakers two days prior. Kristen Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau kclark@miamiherald.com