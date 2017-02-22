Under Trump’s misguided policy, practically no illegal immigrant is safe anymore

1:09 Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen thanks his family for supporting him as a transgender child Pause

0:59 Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen stresses "Family is Everything" while urging parents to support transgender children

0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase

1:13 Miami woman robbed of valuables at gun point

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:53 Heat's Whiteside talks about his island experience during All-Star break

1:54 Miami Heat's Richardson talks return from injury, new haircut