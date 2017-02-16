Good job, President Trump (There, we said it!) Miami’s Alex Acosta is a great pick for U.S. labor secretary

After his initial choice for U.S. secretary of labor, Andrew Puzder, crashed and burned, President Trump on Thursday has come up with an unexpected — and most welcome —replacement: former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta.
Trump got this nomination right. He’s been way overdue in that department.
It’s a sharp, outside-of-the-box choice, one that throws another spotlight on Miami and its substantial homegrown talent.
A Miami native and the son of Cuba immigrants, Acosta is the dean of Florida International University’s law school. His confirmation would fix Trump’s Hispanic problem — or his lack-of-a-Hispanic-problem — by making him the first in his cabinet.
And what an honor for FIU to have a faculty member so nominated — a first for the school.
We can’t help but think that the Miami contingent at the White House, and Trump’s cultivated friendships with Republican Cuban exiles in Miami who, despite being outnumbered, supported him, led the president to this choice of Acosta.
Here’s the big news for us: Having a labor secretary who knows Miami-Dade can only benefit us. There is no two ways about it. The cmember charged with creating and returning jobs to America — the hallmark of Trump’s presidency — grew up in Miami, worked in Miami and was a boss in Miami.
The chorus of praise has begun for the pick. Miami U.S. Mario Diaz-Balart quickly issued a statement:
“I am excited to learn of Alex Acosta’s nomination for Labor Secretary. He has an impressive record of achievement. … Alex has also been an exemplary dean of one of the best law schools in the state, leading FIU to earn the highest bar passage rates in Florida for three years in a row. He is a man of great principle, integrity, and courage, and I am confident he will do an excellent job serving our nation.”
Acosta, who served as South Florida's top federal prosecutor during the second term of the George W. Bush administration before joining FIU’s faculty, is viewed as a traditional conservative pick and is recognized as a political pragmatist.
The president officially unveiled his surprise pick at 1 p.m. news conference. Trump gave Acosta his usual endorsement. “He’s going to be a tremendous Secretary of Labor,” he told reporters. We do agree.
As U.S. attorney, Acosta was at first relatively unknown because after graduating from Gulliver Preparatory School in the Miami area, he went to college and then law school at Harvard University.
In the Bush administration, he served on the National Labor Relations Board and then rose through the Justice Department to become head of the civil rights section.
During his tenure, the South Florida office was known for prosecuting major drug trafficking, terrorism and fraud cases, including obtaining a conviction of super-GOP lobbyist Jack Abramoff in the notorious Sun Cruz casino case.
We’ve been waiting a long time to say this: Good job, Presdent Trump.
