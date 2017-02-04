This time, we’ll keep our editorial comments short, and tweet

Our workaholic president has been so busy and done so much in just two weeks in the Oval Office, that only way to keep up is to follow his lead. The Editorial Board presents its Twittertorials. If they’re longer than 140 characters, tough.
▪ Apparently, there’s yet a new standard now, which is to not confirm a Supreme Court nominee at all,” whines Mitch McConnell. “ I think that’s something the American people simple will not tolerate.” #ishecrazy? #yes #likeafox
▪ Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch a conservative — what did you expect? — but credentialed and doesn’t seem cray-cray. #itcouldhavebeenworse #itprobablywillgetworse
▪ White House racist Steve Bannon says media “should keep its mouth shut.” You first, Breitbart media minion. #doesthisguyevershave? #andmediaisplural
▪ Travel ban will keep out the terrorists, Trump avers #DylannRoof #AdamLanza #JamesHolmes #JaredLoughner #MicahXavierJohnson #OmarMateenwasborninAmerica #needwesaymore?
▪ Sally Yates got fired up! #actingattorneygeneral #wouldnotdefendMuslimban #goodforher
▪ Sally Yates got fired! #trumpsprerogative #hestheboss
▪ After eight years and 60+ repeal attempts, top Republicans now open to “repairing” Obamacare instead. #canweslaptheseguysupsidethehead?
▪ Kellyanne Conway. That’s all, just Kellyanne Conway #wehavenowords #actuallywedo #butletsmoveon
▪ President approves Obama-initiated Yemen airstrike. U.S. military sources say president didn’t bother to get all the information on the challenges. #aclearlackofintelligence #takethatanywayyouwant #thisisnojoke
▪ President goes to Dover Air Force Base to meet family of Navy Seal killed in Yemen airstrike. #thedecentthingtodo
▪ Trump resurrects Frederick Douglass for Black History Month #didheknowdouglasswasdeadinthefirstplace?
▪ Love Frederick Douglass’ Twitter account #funnyguy #whodathunk?
▪ Trump administration appears to pull back from deporting DREAMers #great! #pluswewerelookingforsomethinggoodtosay
▪ Nordstrom announces it will stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and footwear #deniesboycottwasreason #guesstheothershoedropped
▪ “Days like this I find myself in the fetal position muttering “President Pence. President Pence. Please God. President Pence,” tweeted blogger Erick Erickson #andErickisaconservative #pencescarytoo
▪ Trump insults Australian prime minister #treatedjoehockeylikeadumbpuck #punintended
▪ President picks a fight with Arnold Schwarzenegger — at the freakin’ National Prayer Breakfast! #waskindafunny #arnoldlookedlikethestateman #whitehouseruninhisfuture? #ohwaitarnoldisanimmigrant
▪ Trump and Iran rattling those sabers. #uhoh
