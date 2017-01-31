Activism is now a thing in Miami-Dade — keep it up

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

0:31 Driver hits 5-year-old boy crossing street (Graphic Content)

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

0:26 Coast Guard plucks stranded diver off Dania Beach

2:14 U.S. Attorney: Dozens charged for identity theft in Miami

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch