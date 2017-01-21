Hear them roar!

Welcome to 1969, America!
If there was any doubt remaining, hundreds of thousands of women and men made clear that we are a nation in disagreement.
Just 24 hours after Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, the societal shift in our nation came into stark visible and tangible relief.
You could see it — you could feel it — on Saturday as thousands upon thousands of women from across America marched on Washington, in Miami, in Chicago and so many other cities across the country.
They were anti-government demonstrators, but they were not wearing Anonymous masks over their young, mature, black, white, brown or famous faces.
They, the ones who did not get their first woman president, declared the official start of the opposition movement against the administration of President Trump, just like young Baby Boomers did against the Johnson and the Nixon administrations.
“The president, Congress, they are not America. We are America!” actress America Ferrera told the women descending on the Mall. She was there to speak up for immigrants.
And Madonna vowed: “We’re not going away.”
Their opposition to Trump has quickly transformed into a movement, one that may be led by women — dejected by the loss of the most qualified person to be commander in chief, and women who don’t believe that a privileged presidential daughter speaks for them.
This resurgent vocal feminism — even Gloria Steinem made an appearance — is sparked by fears that the Republican Congress will end funding to Planned Parenthood; that any Trump nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court will be the death knell for Roe v. Wade; that sexual assault will be their problem; that their education, their healthcare, their wages, their very aspirations will be afterthoughts.
Some women see our nation returning to the 1950s, so they are striving to propel this nation forward by taking us back to 1969, the biggest year for demonstrations against the Vietnam War and for civil rights and women’s rights.
Saturday, the marching women vowed to fight from this day forward. It’s an easy commitment to make in the cauldron of resistance, surrounded by 500,000 of one’s sudden new best friends. But keeping that cauldron bubbling with focus, energy and activism once the streets have cleared will be the hard part.
Keep it going!
Comments