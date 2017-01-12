Obama’s last-minute rush to end wet foot/dry foot for Cubans

In a surprising final move — one that seriously impacts South Florida — President Obama suddenly ended the wet foot/dry foot policy that allows Cuban nationals who make it to land to remain in the United States. The new rules take effect immediately.
Full details are unclear, but the new policy essentially means that no longer will Cubans who make it to our shores or cross the border from Latin America to the United States be automatically allowed to stay and be given parole, then win residency within a year and a day — as allowed by the still-standing Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966.
It appears that under this new quickie policy Cubans can still seek political asylum — just like any other asylum seekers, They will likely have to prove political persecution to stay.
The decision is historic and a radical departure of the United States’ five-decades-long friendly immigration stance for Cubans since Fidel Castro took power in 1959.
Whether this move is right or wrong is up for discussion, but that a lame duck president would end such a crucial Miami-centric policy, and throw it on the lap of incoming President-elect Donald Trump like a hot potato, in the waning days of his administration, is astounding.
True, many have asked, along with this Editorial Board, for an end to the wet foot/dry foot policy, which is seen as encouraging illegal immigration to Miami-Dade. No doubt, a policy that once allowed Cubans to escape the communist rulers’ grip, in recent years has been abused. Not everyone is leaving for political reasons, but many are doing so for economic reasons. Yet putting an end to the policy like a fire drill is baffling. Why didn’t Obama do this three months ago, two weeks ago?
And ending the policy is clearly a concession to Cuban leader Raúl Castro, who has demanded it. Yet to be seen is what else President Obama has agreed to as part of this unexpected deal with Cuba.
The wet foot/ dry foot policy essentially limited the scope of the Cuban Adjustment Act, which can only be ended by Congress.
The decades’ old law allowed anyone who left Cuba and was caught at sea to stay in the U.S. and be granted residency a year later. But under the Bill Clinton era executive order a Cuban caught at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard heading to the United States (with “wet feet”) would summarily be sent home or to a third country.
It appears that any Cuban stuck today in a third country or now in the Florida Straits is in utter limbo.
