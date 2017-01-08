Why didn’t the FBI dig deeper into Santiago’s story?

Esteban Santiago, clearly troubled by what was going on in his head, went to the FBI before the carnage authorities say he unleashed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday. Weeks before. But why the words he used — Islamic State, terrorist, CIA — didn’t lead agents to do anything more than let the local police department handle it appears the biggest lapse so far in this horrific case.
And that complicates the case of Santiago, 26, the former Army reservist who will appear in federal court for the first time Monday to face charges for the shootings that left five people dead and eight others wounded.
Now, even as Americans learn more about Santiago and his long, unfortunate journey from Alaska to South Florida, the questions remain practically endless. He had a domestic-violence charge lurking in his background, as well as a “general discharge” from the Alaska National Guard for “unsatisfactory performance.”
It is imperative that the FBI, the Alaska police department, aviation authorities and — to the degree that they can given confidentiality laws — the psychiatric professionals who encountered Santiago must respond quickly and forthrightly.
Unfortunately, it appears that almost everyone did everything according to law, which makes the airport shootings even more tragic. Santiago’s journey did not begin when he set foot on that Delta flight in Anchorage.
In early November, before becoming a so-called “active shooter” and opening fire on that group of innocent people at baggage claim, Santiago went to the FBI in Anchorage — leaving his infant son and a gun in his car — and told to agents that the CIA had taken control of his mind and was forcing him to watch ISIS videos. He said he felt compelled to go fight for the terrorist group.
The FBI called local police, who took Santiago into custody. He eventually got a psychiatric evaluation and remained hospitalized for a time. But he was never adjudicated mentally ill. If he had, Santiago, under federal law, would not be allowed to have a firearm. But, instead, it means Alaska police eventually returned his gun because they had no legal authority to withhold it. It means Santiago was able check a gun and bullets in a bag and board a flight for Fort Lauderdale. It means there was nothing preventing him from doing what he is said to have done when he got off the plane.
Even though Santiago was alarmed at his own state of mind and told the FBI he was considering fighting for ISIS, he was put on neither a no-fly list, which would have prevented him from flying internationally if that truly was his plan, or the Terrorist Watch List, which would have triggered other alarms.
We need to know why all this happened. More urgent, we need to know that it won’t happen again. It’s very possible that Santiago is one “lone wolf” that could have been snared.
Comments