Grateful? Show it by helping your neighbors through Wish Book

0:54 Federal medical marijuana patient champions drug's use Pause

0:44 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: Offensive language)

1:26 Trump's White House

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach

0:33 Suh talks "pretty boy" quarterbacks

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.