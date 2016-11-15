Trump should abandon Bannon and his messages of hate

0:48 Video shows speeding Porsche that killed college student Pause

0:21 Man robs Miami store with gun

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:12 Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean by weekend

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:42 AileyCamp Miami youth program awarded at White House

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets