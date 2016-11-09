It’s Donald Trump, in a nail-biter

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado Pause

2:07 Hillary campaign director: She is not done yet

0:26 Initial reaction at Patrick Murphy party to Rubio victory

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

2:09 Whiteside said Heat missed a lot of shots it normally makes vs. OKC

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida

2:22 Marco Rubio's victory speech after defeating Patrick Murphy