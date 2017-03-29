Florida can reduce prison population

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'" Pause

1:04 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

0:55 Fight brewing over new charter school

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

3:27 Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

2:24 Brad Kaaya says "playoffs" for 2017 Canes

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

1:01 Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival