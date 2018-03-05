More Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals 133

(Not so) smooth criminals

Pause
Bald eagle snags osprey chick right from nest 38

Bald eagle snags osprey chick right from nest

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Scene from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned 191

Scene from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas 28

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 101

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM 52

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn 71

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

High School student seals win after nailing full-court buzzer beater 47

High School student seals win after nailing full-court buzzer beater

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick 146

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick

Cell phone footage shows an alligator making its way through a shopping center in Flagler beach, on the northeast coast of Florida, on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Denise Nichols-Gearhardt via Facebook
Cell phone footage shows an alligator making its way through a shopping center in Flagler beach, on the northeast coast of Florida, on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Denise Nichols-Gearhardt via Facebook

Weird

Alligator takes casual stroll around a Florida strip mall

By Johanna A. Álvarez

jaalvarez@elnuevoherald.com

March 05, 2018 06:55 PM

Workers and visitors of a strip mall in Flagler Beach, on the northeast coast of Florida, were incredibly surprised when an alligator began to stroll along the sidewalks.

The employee of an antique store, Denise Nichols-Gearhardt, told el Nuevo Herald that she was with two customers, showing them the new space they will be moving into soon when noticed the reflection of the alligator behind her.

“I am a native Floridian and am not spooked by them, but I do know not to startle them and to get out of their way,” said Nichols-Gearhardt, who recorded a 22-second video showing the reptile moving in front of the shops.

After making sure the customers were safe and on the way to their vehicles, Nichols-Gearhardt entered the store, closed the door and started recording.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I had the door to the store open ALL DAY... if I wouldn’t have walked outside and saw him he probably would have ended up inside,” she said of the gator (which she assumes is a he).

At one point, the alligator stopped in front of America’s Donuts shop, distracted by the reflection of the glass. Nichols-Gearhardt joked that maybe the alligator wanted something sweet to eat.

The reptile ended up in a pond on the other side of the building.

“About a year ago, one crossed thru the lot, but this guy wanted to use the sidewalk,” said Nichols-Gearhardt.

Follow Johanna A. Álvarez on Twitter: @jalvarez8.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals 133

(Not so) smooth criminals

Pause
Bald eagle snags osprey chick right from nest 38

Bald eagle snags osprey chick right from nest

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 64

Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Scene from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned 191

Scene from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas 28

Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 101

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM 52

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn 71

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

High School student seals win after nailing full-court buzzer beater 47

High School student seals win after nailing full-court buzzer beater

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick 146

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video