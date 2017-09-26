He thought the moans meant she was cheating. But there was a surprise behind the door

A Port St. Lucie woman was enjoying a session of self-love with such fervor her estranged hubby wound up shellshocked — and she ended up in jail.
According to a Port St. Lucie police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, Flavia Higgs, a 42-year-old licensed private investigator, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge when she she allegedly struck her husband in the face.
He had “barged into” a room as she was masturbating with enough volume to rouse his attention, cops say.
Garrett Higgs told police he got home and “heard moaning” from behind a closed door. He said he and his wife had been estranged and were living in separate rooms and had not shared intimacies in more than a year.
The husband approached the door, heard the chorus peak again, and tried the doorknob at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The door was locked and he banged on the door. Clearly, she was not playing an old Donna Summer record.
Higgs thought another man was in there with his wife so he said he used a screwdriver to jimmy open the door.
Not the best move. The Mrs. tried to stop him from entering and socked him in the face. “She said she was pleasuring herself and he barged into the room,” the report stated. She said she tried to escort her husband away and he pushed her arm away.
“She said she felt threatened by this and struck him in the face.”
At that point, the report says, they both started screaming and yelling and she called 911.
Since she initiated physical contact, she was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and booked into St. Lucie County Jail, from which she was soon released.
