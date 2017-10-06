These guys chase catastrophes wherever they strike — and find a warm welcome

More Videos 0:31 Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate Pause 0:43 Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua 1:48 Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force 0:55 Everglades City residents facing housing crisis after Hurricane Irma 1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends 1:47 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 1:38 Keys residents concerned with housing after Hurricane Irma leaves them homeless 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Catastrophic claims specialist help South Florida after Irma Eric Kline, a catastrophic claims specialist, visits residents in Kendall after Hurricane Irma made its way through South Florida. Eric Kline, a catastrophic claims specialist, visits residents in Kendall after Hurricane Irma made its way through South Florida. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald Staff

Eric Kline, a catastrophic claims specialist, visits residents in Kendall after Hurricane Irma made its way through South Florida. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald Staff