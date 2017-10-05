LPhot Joel Rouse AP
Knight Foundation donates $2.5 million for hurricane aid in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands

By Monique O. Madan

October 05, 2017 5:59 PM

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation pledged $2.5 million for hurricane relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday during an annual journalism conference in Washington D.C.

The money will go toward several nonprofit organizations that are providing immediate aid on the islands, along with several South Florida schools, colleges and universities that are admitting displaced Puerto Rican students.

“Miami and South Florida are intimately connected with Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of the Miami-based Knight Foundation. “Our ties are personal and economic. We feel the humanitarian crisis engulfing our friends and relatives on the islands now, and we know their recovery and success is critical to the entire region.”

Some of the organizations that will get funding are: Unidos por Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and The Miami Foundation’s U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund.

Schools that will also benefit are: St. Thomas University, Miami Dade College, Florida International University and Miami Dade County Public Schools.

The funding will also cover longer-term recovery efforts, details of which will be announced in the near future.

