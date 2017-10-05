San Juan mayor has a message for Donald Trump — and it’s nasty

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is letting her fashion do the talking.
The beleaguered politician wore a black T-shirt with the word “NASTY” in capital letters on it during a Spanish language interview with Univision’s Jorge Ramos for “Al Punto,” (To the Point) Wednesday.
Her top had nothing to do with the Janet Jackson 1986 song but with our president, Donald J. Trump.
Can we get a round of applause for mayor of San Juan, @CarmenYulinCruz? #NastyWoman #PuertoRicoStrong pic.twitter.com/Yrxr5JfbVX— Wade Snowden. (@wade_snowden) October 4, 2017
“What do you tell people who say you are criticizing Trump because you want to become governor?” Ramos asked.
“First of all, what I told the president is that this is about saving lives, this is not about politics,” she told the Miami reporter. “No. 2: Those who say that are people who have myopic views and a calculated political motive. My only motive is a human motive.”
She went on to say that she gets along with P.R. governor Ricardo Rosselló, who is a “tireless collaborator,” even though the two share different visions about life.
“I’ve never said a negative word about him,” Cruz said. “I don’t get distracted by political situations. We are talking about life and death.”
"What is truly 'nasty' is to turn your back on the Puerto Rican people": mayor of San Juan pic.twitter.com/2GVgJNqmve— Al Punto Univision (@AlPunto) October 5, 2017
She couldn’t be as kind toward Trump, who visited the U.S. territory Tuesday and was criticized for his lack of compassion for victims of Hurricane Maria.
When Ramos asked Cruz a “personal” question — why she was wearing the shirt, she let loose.
“That’s one of the expressions he used. That I was ‘a nasty mayor,’ right? said Cruz, referring to one of POTUS’ many online missives. “When someone is bothered by someone asking for water to drink, medicine for the sick and food for the hungry, that person has problems too deep to be explained in an interview,” Cruz said solemnly.
The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
She ended the interview with this zinger: “What is truly nasty is that anyone would turn their back on the Puerto Rican people.”
The “nasty” slogan shirts and hashtag #nastywoman became popular back during the 2016 presidential debate when Trump called his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman.”
