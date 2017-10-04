Florida fishing villages, famed for smugglers and stone crabs, dig out from Irma’s mud

More Videos 1:48 Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force Pause 1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends 0:55 Everglades City residents facing housing crisis after Hurricane Irma 0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 2:51 Coast Guard helps distribute water, supplies in Puerto Rico 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 19:20 Reporter recounts his journey through the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force Residents of Everglades City and Chokoloskee in Southwest Florida, talk about the destructive surge from Hurricane Irma that destroyed their community and homes. Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff

Residents of Everglades City and Chokoloskee in Southwest Florida, talk about the destructive surge from Hurricane Irma that destroyed their community and homes. Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff