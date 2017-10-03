Why is debris from Hurricane Irma hanging around? A state subpoena aims to find out

Allegations of price gouging, breach of contract and extortion through slow work in Hurricane Irma debris removal has led the Florida attorney general’s office to hit three debris removal companies with investigative subpeonas Monday.
Deerfield Beach’s AshBritt Environmental; DRC Emergency Services, based in Galveston, Texas; and Minnesota’s Ceres Environmental Services must each hand over nearly all paperwork and record of communication with local governments and subcontractors concerning Hurricane Irma debris removal.
“Sitting debris is a health and safety hazard and needs to be removed as soon as possible — but instead of doing their jobs and helping Floridians recover, apparently some contractors are delaying the work or requesting higher rates,” Attorney General Bondi said. “These subpoenas seek to answer questions about why many communities are continuing to struggle with the hazards of debris while having to contend with rate hikes.”
For example, AshBritt and Crowder-Gulf both are contracted for removal of Hendry County debris. But as reported in The Miami Herald on Sept. 21, debris clearly isn’t being cleared.
“We’ve been told that our contracted rate of $5.50 a cubic yard is not going to cut it” with the subcontractors, Hendry County Administrator Charles Chapman said. “It would be nice if we had cash to play. But we don’t.”
