Florida is opening disaster centers to offer aid to displaced Puerto Ricans

Florida will open three disaster relief centers Tuesday to assist Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Gov. Rick Scott said Monday that the centers, staffed by state employees, will be located at Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport and Port Miami.
“We know that people will come here,” Scott said in Miami at the opening of a Latin American conference. “They have family here. They have friends here. They’re comfortable coming to Florida. And so we’re going to do whatever we can. Do they need a job? Do they need housing? Do they need to find a family and friend? Is there a host family that could help them?”
Scott said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration asked Florida to lend 1,000 Spanish-speaking law-enforcement officers. “We’re doing that,” Scott said. “We’re working on sending National Guard.”
Scott’s office did not specify exactly where the centers will be located or the hours of operation.
Scott estimated that slightly less than one million Puerto Ricans already live in Florida.
Asked if the federal response to Maria was slow, Scott would not say.
Earlier Monday, Republican U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Miami characterized it as “a terrible response to a horrible tragedy.”
“I’m not here to assign blame,” Scott said. “I know that we’ve worked hard to make sure we solve our problems in our state, and I know Gov. Rosselló is doing [the same] over there in Puerto Rico. My experience by being over there is, I saw people working their tail off.”
Scott declined to say whether Maria evacuees -- upset at President Donald Trump’s handling of the disaster response -- could turn into blue Florida voters casting ballots against the president and governor in future elections.
“I’ve been governor now for almost seven years,” Scott said. “I reach out to people and talk to people and try to solve problems.” “I know that people are going to come here from Puerto Rico are going to be hardworking,” he added. “They’re going to be part of our society, and my job as governor is to provide as many resources as I can and give them the same opportunity that every other Floridian has.”
Scott’s announcement on Monday followed a written request last Friday from a dozen Democratic state legislators who called for the opening of disaster recovery centers in Florida.
The governor also spoke by phone Sunday with at least two lawmakers, including Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs, who earlier emphasized the need for “one-stop” recovery centers.
“It went well,” Cortes said of his talk with Scott. “He‘s listening to what we’re saying. He asked us, what can we (the state) do.”
